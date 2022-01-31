Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / India becoming increasingly self-reliant in defence production: President Kovind

India becoming increasingly self-reliant in defence production: President Kovind

India is a leading importer of arms and military platforms globally and the current government has been maintaining that indigenization of defence manufacturing is a priority area. (File Photo: Bloomberg)
1 min read . 01:58 PM IST Livemint

  • Indian armed forces have issued a list of 209 military equipment, which will not be purchased from abroad. A list of more than 2,800 defence equipment has also been issued by defence undertakings which will be manufactured domestically

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, while addressing the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, said that India was becoming increasingly self-reliant in defence production.

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, while addressing the joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session, said that India was becoming increasingly self-reliant in defence production.

In 2020-21, 87% of all approvals given for modernisation of armed forces and 98% of equipment related contracts were from the ‘Make in India’ category," said the president, adding that, “Our Armed forces have also issued a list of 209 military equipment, which will not be purchased from abroad. A list of more than 2,800 defence equipment has also been issued by defence undertakings which will be manufactured domestically."

In 2020-21, 87% of all approvals given for modernisation of armed forces and 98% of equipment related contracts were from the ‘Make in India’ category," said the president, adding that, “Our Armed forces have also issued a list of 209 military equipment, which will not be purchased from abroad. A list of more than 2,800 defence equipment has also been issued by defence undertakings which will be manufactured domestically."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The President also informed that a contract has been signed with state-owned aerospace and defence company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for manufacture of 83 LCA Tejas fighter aircraft.

The government has taken important steps for the reorganisation of Ordnance Factories into seven defence PSUs, he added.

Reiterating the government's commitment to rapidly promote private sector and startups in the defence sector, the president said, “our objective is that the products required by our forces should be developed in India and also manufactured in India."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!