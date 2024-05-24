Hello User
Business News/ Economy / India begins FY25 on a strong note as top emerging market: Mint tracker

India begins FY25 on a strong note as top emerging market: Mint tracker

Payal Bhattacharya

India’s top ranking in the monthly Mint tracker has been led by strong PMI manufacturing and stock market performance.

With a composite score of 84, out of a maximum possible score of 100, India topped the EM league table in April. (Image: Pixabay)

The Indian economy started the fiscal year 2024-25 as the best-performing emerging market (EM) economy in a monthly Mint tracker, continuing its trend from the previous year.

With a composite score of 84, out of a maximum possible score of 100, India topped the EM league table in April with a persistently strong purchasing managers’ index (PMI) in the manufacturing sector, where it has had the best reading in the rankings for 12 months in a row—and in all but three months since November 2021.

Also read: India ends FY24 with a hat trick as No. 1 emerging market: Mint tracker

All currencies in the list saw a decline against the US dollar in April. However, the decline was fairly contained for the Indian rupee, whose daily average for the month was lower by just 0.4% in April, bettered only by the Mexican peso.

The stock market gained 3.1% in market capitalization, also one of the best among EM peers.

China, with a composite score of 62, retained second place. Brazil climbed four places to the third spot with the highest export growth and import cover in April.

India has been a top performer among other EM economies in the monthly tracker consistently for the last three fiscal years.

Also read: Indian economy’s report card moving away from the red: Mint tracker

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators - real GDP growth, manufacturing PMI, export growth, retail inflation, import cover, exchange rate movement, and stock market capitalization.

Also read: Inflation is steady but price pressures may pose challenge for new government

The rankings are provisional as the scores will get updated once all latest data is available.

Also read: After a long exports downturn, what lies next?

Methodology note: The tracker is a monthly summary of economic activity across nine large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. Latest available data is used.

On each indicator, the best-performing economy gets a score of 100, the worst one gets zero, and the others get linearly-interpolated relative scores. A country's composite index score is the simple average of its seven indicator scores.

Earlier, the tracker had a 10th country, Russia, but it has been dropped temporarily as some data has not been reliably available since the Ukraine war began.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal is a data journalist with a keen eye for writing intricate stories hidden within numbers. She hold a Masters degree in Economics, and enjoys covering economy, corporate, and stock markets through the lens of data-driven storytelling. She has worked on a lot of stories surrounding macroeconomic indicators.
