India better placed than others to achieve growth in FY23, says govt amid recession fears

The report comes on a day when official numbers showed that India’s retail inflation jumped to an eight year high of 7.79% in April 2022, compared to 6.95% in March. This is the fourth successive month with inflation numbers surpassing RBI’s tolerance band of 4-6%. The surge in inflation is likely to lead to further increase in interest rates. In its first-rate hike in nearly four years, RBI had earlier this month increased the policy repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40%.