India better placed than others to achieve growth in FY23, says govt amid recession fears

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Referring to the high inflation rate, the monthly economic review for April 2022 by the Department of Economic Affairs, said that rising food and energy prices are a global phenomenon and even several advanced nations have higher inflation rates than India
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
As concerns grow over a looming global recession amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resurgence of Covid cases, the Finance Ministry on Thursday said that India is better placed than most other countries to resist the impact of the ongoing global turbulence and achieve a stable growth in the current financial year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
As concerns grow over a looming global recession amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resurgence of Covid cases, the Finance Ministry on Thursday said that India is better placed than most other countries to resist the impact of the ongoing global turbulence and achieve a stable growth in the current financial year.
Referring to the high inflation rate, the monthly economic review for April 2022 by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), said that rising food and energy prices are a global phenomenon and even several advanced nations have higher inflation rates than India.
Referring to the high inflation rate, the monthly economic review for April 2022 by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), said that rising food and energy prices are a global phenomenon and even several advanced nations have higher inflation rates than India.
“The Reserve Bank of India has signaled its determination to combat inflation and that too will sustain macroeconomic stability and growth," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The report comes on a day when official numbers showed that India’s retail inflation jumped to an eight year high of 7.79% in April 2022, compared to 6.95% in March. This is the fourth successive month with inflation numbers surpassing RBI’s tolerance band of 4-6%. The surge in inflation is likely to lead to further increase in interest rates. In its first-rate hike in nearly four years, RBI had earlier this month increased the policy repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40%.
Concerns of a recession have crept in after central banks of several major economies including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England recently raised interest rates.
“Notwithstanding the turbulence associated with monetary tightening in advanced economies, the ongoing geopolitical conflict, lockdowns in parts of China and the supply-side disruptions that are likely in their wake, India is relatively better placed than most other nations to weather the storm and achieve steady growth during the current financial year," the report said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Although the government has exuded confidence of a stable growth in FY23, several institutions and agencies including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Morgan Stanley have lowered the country’s growth estimate for the ongoing financial year. The RBI also slashed the economic growth projection to 7.2% for FY23 from the previous estimate of 7.8%.
Citing the World Economic Outlook (WEO) of the IMF, the report said that among major countries, the WEO projects India to be the fastest growing economy at 8.2% in 2022-23. It said that strong growth in economic activity in April, in terms of e-way bill generation, ETC toll collection, electricity consumption, PMI (purchasing manager’s index) manufacturing and PMI services lend credence to the outlook.
The DEA report further said that strong recovery in economic activity has assisted growth of employment opportunities. It cited the increase in net addition to employee provident fund subscribers reaching a record 1.1 crore in 2021-22 (April 2021 to February 2022), 44.3 per cent higher than the full year of 2020-21 to show the increasing job opportunities.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Job opportunities continue to grow in the rural areas as well as noted in the decline in work demanded under MGNREGS in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21. For those in need for further assistance at the subsistence level, the government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism has transferred total benefits worth Rs.6.15 lakh crore in 2021-22, 11% higher than in the previous year," it said.
Calling for coordinated efforts to address the issue of global supply-demand imbalance amid the geopolitical tensions, the review report for April said that if global inflation does not sufficiently decline despite aggressive monetary tightening sharply slowing growth, it shows the persistence of supply-demand imbalances that only “coordinated actions of world leaders can resolve".
“Global economy, still in the process of reversing supply-side disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, would have been far more comfortably placed in the absence of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the economic sanctions it has led to, it said.