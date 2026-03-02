New Delhi: In a regulatory overhaul aimed at easing compliance and supporting domestic manufacturing, the government has introduced a self-declaration route for select products under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) framework, eliminating mandatory pre-licence factory inspections while tightening annual compliance requirements, two government officials aware of the matter said.
Govt amends BIS rules to quicken product certification, tighten compliance norms
SummaryInstead of relying heavily on prior on-site assessment, the revised framework places greater emphasis on documentation scrutiny, third-party laboratory testing and post-market surveillance, to support manufacturing expansion.
