Mint Explainer: How India plans to leverage Blue Ports to boost its marine produce
India and the FAO are enhancing Blue Port infrastructure to improve fishing ports' technical capacities. This aims to reduce marine product losses, modernise supply chains and boost fishers' earnings, addressing environmental and economic challenges in the fisheries sector.
Last month, India and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations agreed to strengthen the country’s Blue Port infrastructure. The objective is to enhance the technical capacities of fishing ports to address environmental, social and economic challenges that affect the aquatic value chain. Blue Ports are designed to integrate cold chains, processing hubs and efficient logistics systems aimed at reducing marine product losses.