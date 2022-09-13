India bonds gain, rupee at 1-month high despite inflation concerns2 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Indian government bond yields drifted lower today even as data released on Monday showed inflation stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's target for eight straight months. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.1473%, after ending at 7.1811% on Monday. Bond prices and yields are inversely related. Traders attributed the rise in bond prices to foreign investors buying Indian notes on likely inclusion in global indexes.