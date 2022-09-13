India bonds gain, rupee at 1-month high despite inflation concerns

“At 7.0% YoY, CPI inflation was higher in August than the 6.7% of July 2022 on account of higher food inflation. Notably, 4 out of 5 months in the fiscal year so far saw a 7%+ print. With the ban on broken rice and 20% excise duty on other categories of rice, the government endeavors to help to bring inflation lower. With significant amount of uncertainty on the inflation dynamics, we expect the RBI to remain front-footed with its rate action and call for a 50bps increase in the repo rate at the September 30 policy. This also sets in well with the hawkishness of major central banks of the world," Yes Bank economists said in a note.

