The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond have declined about 25 basis points in two days, the biggest two-day drop since May 2020, amid speculation that the Reserve Bank of India may soon buy debt to cap surging yields. Yield had surged 31 basis points last week after the RBI stunned the markets with an out-of-cycle rate hike.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond dropped as much as ten basis points today to 7.20% after plunging 17 basis points on Tuesday as the speculation mounted. Analysts attributed part of the rally in bonds to also some degree of short-covering.

Reuters, citing sources, had earlier reported that the government had asked RBI to either buy back government bonds or conduct open market operations to cool yields that had hit their highest since 2019. The RBI could take a decision on the timing and size of any bond purchases this week, the report said.

The RBI surprised markets last week by raising its key interest rate by 40 basis points to 4.40% to fight inflation - its first hike in nearly four years.

Annual retail inflation accelerated to almost 7% in March, its highest in 17 months and above the upper limit of the central bank's 2%-6% tolerance band for a third straight month.

Morgan Stanley has lowered its forecasts for India's economic growth in the next two fiscal years, saying a global slowdown, surging oil prices and weak domestic demand would take a toll on Asia's third-largest economy.

Gross domestic product growth will be 7.6% for fiscal 2023 and 6.7% for fiscal 2024, 30 basis points lower than the previous estimates, the brokerage said in a note dated Tuesday.

The rupee today edged higher to close at 77.25 levels against the US dollar.

“USD-INR spot closed 9 paise lower at 77.25 levels. With most currencies trading flat ahead of important US inflation data tonight, USD-INR too remained rangebound. Over the near term, USDINR may continue to be range bound between 76.80 and 77.70 levels on spot, due to RBI intervention and IPO related FPI flows," said Anindya Banerjee, VP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities.

The Reserve Bank of India has to manage record government debt sales of ₹14.31 trillion as the administration seeks to speed up an economic recovery while at the same time has contain inflation.

Ritesh Bhusari, deputy general manager for treasury at South Indian Bank, told Bloomberg that “there is an expectation in the market that RBI will take appropriate measures to bring down yields. The RBI could do either outright open-market operations or a bond switch."