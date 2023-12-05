India boosts emerging market ETFs as US yields dip, dollar falls
The optimism can be seen in the relentless asset growth of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex-China ETF, known by its ticker EMXC, which gives investors exposure to emerging market equities, excluding Chinese stocks
India is once again leading flows into US exchange-traded funds tracking emerging markets, boosting one of the most popular trades in 2023 as declining US yields and a weakening dollar turn investors toward assets in the developing world.
