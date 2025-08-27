India braces for the pain of Trump’s stiff tariffs

When US President Donald Trump took office, India’s business and political establishment expected warm ties with the U.S. would follow, given the close relationship between the American leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Instead, Trump has turned on India, inflicting a stiff tariff on the country’s imports—duties that will hit billions of dollars of trade and hurt sectors ranging from textiles to farming.

On Wednesday, U.S. tariffs of 50% went into effect on Indian goods. That includes a 25% reciprocal tariff on India the U.S. issued early in August, when the two countries failed to reach a trade deal, as well as an extra 25% tariff this week to penalize India’s huge Russian oil purchases. Trump says India’s purchases have enabled Russia to keep fighting in Ukraine.

India has refrained from criticizing Trump but Modi has struck a nationalistic tone in recent speeches, urging Indians to buy local products and help the country be more self-reliant. He has also vowed to stand by India’s farmers—the U.S. had sought greater access for its agricultural products in trade negotiations with India, a red line for the country.

“Bharat will never compromise on the interests of its farmers, livestock rearers and fishermen," said Modi at a speech early this month, referring to India by its name in Hindi, as the first 25% tariffs took effect. “And I am fully aware that I may have to pay a very heavy price personally, but I am prepared for it."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump in February vowed to reach a trade deal.

The tariffs are a hammer blow for India’s biggest exporters, including apparel manufacturers, furniture makers, shrimp farms and diamond traders.

An analysis from Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, a New-Delhi based trade-research consulting firm, says that the new tariffs apply to about two-thirds of the roughly $90 billion in goods India exports to the U.S. About $30 billion of products fall under various exemptions, including for pharmaceutical products and electronics such as Apple iPhones, a growing share of India’s exports.

The technology and financial services that Indian firms provide to U.S. companies also remain free of tariffs for now, since Trump has trained his sights on goods, not services. Services make up nearly half of India’s exports.

While the U.S. accounts for about 20% of India’s goods exports, the U.S. tariffs will be felt in India’s most labor-intensive industries, imperiling employment for hundreds of thousands of people.

“There it will be almost a massacre," said Srivastava, “We’ll be losing most of our market to competitors."

These include the shrimp farms of southern India, which export much of the frozen shrimp that ends up in U.S. supermarkets. It also includes diamond workers of western India, who produce much of the world’s polished diamonds, as well as carpet weavers.

Srivastava estimates that in the worst-case scenario, exports of goods affected by the new tariffs could drop by close to $40 billion, shaving nearly a percentage point off India’s economic growth in the country’s current fiscal year, which ends in March 2026.

Trump has long railed about India’s high tariffs and warned that he was seeking a warmer welcome for U.S. goods. A trip to the White House by Modi in February, at which the two leaders vowed to reach a trade deal this year, reassured Indian exporters that ties between the two countries were on a strong footing.

More than 30% of India’s roughly $16 billion in apparel exports go to the U.S.

In India, officials and business leaders expressed confidence for months that the country was moving quickly to reach a deal. But successive rounds of negotiations failed to reach an agreement. As a July 9 deadline for Trump to issue more tariffs approached, a draft deal with India was put before the U.S. president, according to people familiar with the matter, but an expected announcement wasn’t forthcoming.

A phone call between the leaders that might have helped break the impasse, according to people familiar with the matter, didn’t materialize. On July 30, Trump said on social media that he would place a 25% tariff on India in response to the country’s own duties on American products, as well as its “obnoxious" trade barriers. He also intended to apply a penalty for its Russian energy purchases.

India’s purchases of Russian oil went from almost none before Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, to close to 40% of its crude oil imports in 2025, according to data firm Kpler.

Trump has complained that India applies triple-digit tariffs on American products, but New Delhi has argued that the effective rate on U.S. imports is lower. Indian politicians have pointed out that, while China is a bigger purchaser of Russian oil than India, Trump hasn’t chosen to apply a penalty for such acquisitions on Beijing.

India says trade negotiations with the U.S. are continuing. Following talks between foreign and defense officials from both countries this week, the U.S. State Department said Tuesday that it looks forward to increasing defense cooperation with India, and to deepening the relationship.

Some Indian political experts believe that Trump’s irritation with India is due in part to New Delhi’s pushback on the U.S. president’s claim of having brokered a cease-fire in a conflict in May between India and Pakistan. India said it arrived at the cease-fire directly with Pakistan. In contrast, Pakistan, which praised Trump’s role and nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize, has enjoyed warming ties with the U.S.

The U.S. Embassy in New Delhi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The downturn in India-U. S. ties is furthering a thaw in New Delhi’s relations with Beijing, which had been in the deep freeze since a 2020 border clash between the neighbors. Modi is headed to a summit in China this weekend, his first visit to the country in years.

“It is a very serious situation, a precarious situation," said Naren Goenka, a member of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, an industry body. “The U.S. is a big share of the business."

More than 30% of India’s roughly $16 billion in apparel exports go to the U.S. Apparel makers and retailers are in discussions as to who will bear the burden of the tariffs for orders already in process, said Goenka.

Including existing tariffs, U.S. levies on India’s apparel exports cross 60%, far higher than duties on competitors such as Vietnam and Bangladesh.

India exports about $10 billion a year of gems and jewelry to the U.S., according to the Global Trade Research Initiative, and processes most of the world’s rough diamonds.

Jagdish Khunt, president of the Surat Diamond Association in the western Indian state of Gujarat, said there would be a drop in orders in the short term. But even if Americans hold off for now, he believes they will eventually shell out when it comes time for a celebration.

“The people in the U.S. who are getting engaged or married, they will buy diamonds," said Khunt. “I hope to god they will keep buying."