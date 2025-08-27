India braces for the pain of Trump’s stiff tariffs
Tripti Lahiri , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 27 Aug 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Summary
Duties that just took effect will hit billions of dollars of trade and hurt Indian sectors ranging from textiles to farming.
When US President Donald Trump took office, India’s business and political establishment expected warm ties with the U.S. would follow, given the close relationship between the American leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
