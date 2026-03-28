Brazil, the top South American oil producer, can help meet India’s crude oil demand and, in turn, import more diesel from New Delhi, the world’s fourth-largest refiner, said Brazilian ambassador to India Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega in an interview.
Brazil's energy pitch to India: More crude for refining expertise.
SummaryBrazilian ambassador to India Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega says India's refining might could help solve Brazil's critical vulnerability in exchange for more crude oil.
Brazil, the top South American oil producer, can help meet India’s crude oil demand and, in turn, import more diesel from New Delhi, the world’s fourth-largest refiner, said Brazilian ambassador to India Kenneth Félix Haczynski da Nóbrega in an interview.
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