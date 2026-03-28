Brazil's energy pitch to India: More crude for refining expertise.

"Brazilian crude is heavy and sour, and Indian refineries have sufficient expertise to process it. Given the nature of this crude, they are also cheaper compared to other variants. So, importing more Brazilian crude would be beneficial for India. Secondly, Brazil would also be a good market for diesel produced in India, as we already are a major exporter of petroleum products," said Gaurav Moda, partner and energy sector leader, EY-Parthenon India.