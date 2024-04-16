India & Brazil plan certification to regularize trade of genetic material

India and Brazil are working to harmonize their certification systems for the trade in biological genetic material as well as certificates for pork and fish, a Brazilian diplomat said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ‘integrated certification’ which will involve authorization by the Food Safety and Standards Authority (FSSAI) and department of animal husbandry and dairying (DAHD), is expected to make it easier for India to receive regular imports of biological genetic material, fish, pork meat and their products.

Biological genetic material is used for breeding and improving animal productivity.

“There was a meeting with the DAHD officials last month. In the meeting, new certificates for embryos and semen were discussed. There were also discussions on the genetic materials for poultry, fertile eggs and day-old chicks," Angelo de Queiroz Mauricio, agricultural attaché at Brazil’s embassy in New Delhi said.

“We are not talking about products that can compete with local farmers. We are talking about inputs that can enhance Indian productivity like fertile eggs—which can enhance egg production and reduce the time where the poultry is kept and fed until they are slaughtered."

India has world's largest population of livestock and is the largest producer of buffalo meat. It is also the world's biggest milk producer. Nearly all the milk it produces is consumed domestically. However, milk production in 2022-23 remained stagnant due to several factors, including an outbreak of lumpy skin disease.

Nearly half its milk comes from indigenous and non-descript buffaloes (animals not selected or bred for milking purposes). Indigenous or non-descript cows contribute another 20%.

According to the 2023 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey, the per capita consumption of milk is only around 330 ml per person per day.

Mint earlier reported that Brazil will provide India bull semen genetic material to improve the productivity of Indian cattle. India through the National Dairy Development Board in January received its first batch of 40,000 doses of bull semen from Brazil.

“There are many things that can be done if you have good genetic material. Exporting fertile eggs, an input, is exporting genetic material that can be used by (Indian) producers to have more efficiency. For that, we need to discuss certificates. The certificates are being discussed. We have submitted a proposal for certificates for this material and they are evaluating it.

“The idea of the new certificates is to facilitate the requirements. A health certificate is an official document issued by the exporting country, proving that the requirements established by the importing country are being met.

There are many requirements. In the case of bovine semen, one requirement is the material should be free from the Bluetongue disease and the exporting country should be able to prove that the consignment is free from this disease. If there is no certificate agreed between either party, the export cannot take place."

“Two years ago, we started to review the certificates and the requirements, and we are doing it in the better interest of both sides -- not something that is unilateral or Brazil has proposed," the Brazilian diplomat said.

The two sides are also discussing an integrated certificate, which deals with requirements for different purposes in different departments or institutions. A good example of an integrated certificate is a certificate that encompasses both requirements for food safety, which is dealt by FSSAI and animal health, which is dealt by DAHD.

Queries sent to the DAHD and FSSAI remained unanswered at press time.

