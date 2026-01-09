EV fires, supply chain concerns have govt look at ₹500 cr allocation for battery testing, certification, R&D
The Indian government is considering a ₹500 crore investment in the FY2027 Budget to establish local battery testing and certification centres. This move comes as India doubles down on battery storage capacity to fully utilize its green energy assets—and reduce dependency on China.
With battery storage holding the key to India’s green energy transition including grid-scale storage and electric mobility, the union government is considering a ₹500-crore allocation in its FY2027 Budget to set up testing and certification infrastructure for battery energy storage systems (BESS) besides promoting research and development (R&D), said two people in the know of the developments.