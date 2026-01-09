India today largely imports lithium-ion cells and assembles them into battery packs, pointed out an expert. “These cells should be tested in batches to ensure desired product quality. This poses a major challenge to small players (EV companies and consuming industries of batteries) as they hardly have the required battery testing facilities in-house and so, depend on outside testing centers," said Shyamasis Das, a fel­low at the Centre for Social and Eco­nomic Pro­gress (CSEP). "With a handful of testing centers in the country capable to do battery testing, small EV makers often get stuck at the end of a long queue for accessing these testing facilities."