Flash PMI: Business activity hits three-month high in September on robust manufacturing demand

New Delhi: India's business activity hit a three-month high in September due to strengthening demand in both manufacturing and services, although growth in export orders slowed, a preliminary private survey released on Wednesday showed.

The HSBC Flash India PMI Composite Output Index, a seasonally adjusted index that measures the month-on-month change in the combined output of India's manufacturing and service sectors, touched 56.5 in September up from 54.3 in August.

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The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI hit 55.7 in September, a seven-month high, compared to 52.8 in August. HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index inched up to 55.8 in September from 54.1 in August.

Business confidence over the year-ahead output outlook strengthened in September, with sentiment picking up across manufacturing and services to push overall optimism to a four-month high.

"Output growth ticked higher at both manufacturing and services companies, with goods producers leading the latest upturn. Aggregate new orders also rose at a quicker pace, prompting a solid expansion in jobs," the surveyor said in a statement. Sales growth in manufacturing hit a seven-month high, beating the rise in services.

Service providers suggested that marketing efforts helped boost order flows, highlighting stronger demand for properties, transport services and new travel bookings. Client interest for software and digital solutions also recorded growth. Meanwhile, goods producers reported rising demand for aluminium products, electronic items, food, pharmaceutical goods and new models in general.

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Supply pressures "Renewed tensions in the Middle East have once again led firms to build buffers to manage the uncertainties," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. "Input purchases picked up pace and the finished-goods stock index is now at an 11-and-a-half-year high," she added.

Stronger growth in output and new orders, accelerated purchasing, and shorter supplier lead times pushed up both raw material and finished-goods inventories. Manufacturing price pressures also rose as output inflation gathered pace, signalling a renewed push by firms to protect their margins, Bhandari said.

Aggregate employment jumped in September as companies continued to add to staffing capacity in both manufacturing and services amid sustained growth in output and new orders, the survey showed. Outstanding business levels clocked a marginal uptick following a moderation in the two previous months.

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Both manufacturing and services firms reported “only mild pressure on operating capacities”. Meanwhile, overall private-sector input cost inflation eased to its lowest level since January, as softer cost pressures in services comfortably offset rising expenses for manufacturers. Companies that faced higher cost burdens cited increased spending on fuel, foodstuffs, metals, tech resources, electrical components, and pharmaceutical ingredients.