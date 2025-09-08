Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent speech, channelled the mood of the nation into a characteristically pithy phrase: “Paisa kisi ka bhi ho, pasina apna hona chahiye" ( capital can come from anywhere in the world, but production should be achieved with the sweat of Indian labour).

As US President Donald Trump’s tariffs come into play, the government is urging citizens to go local in consumption (buy locally made goods) and in production (Make in India).

Why it is different this time

This ‘swadeshi’ (indigenous) push should not be seen as a throwback to the inward-looking protectionism of the 1970s and 1980s, even though, at its core, it espouses similar ideas of import substitution and export promotion. The difference is twofold.

First, today’s India welcomes foreign capital wholeheartedly; in fact, some of the more proactive states are vying for overseas investment to generate much-needed jobs and income.

Second, the present shift is driven by geoeconomic compulsions, rather than anti-foreigner sentiment or insecurity among local businesses. India has built up export capabilities, and encouraging consumers to buy domestic goods is one way to re-route export production to alternate geographies.

The swadeshi shift is a type of “political consumerism", which is defined as consumption behaviour driven by reasons other than the price or quality of the product. In other words, consumers opt to buy a good or service to show support for a larger goal, beyond economic self-interest.

Typically, shopping turns into an act of political activism when consumers are faced with trade wars, physical wars, political tensions, or cultural affronts. This sort of nationalistic consumption may be state-sponsored, self-motivated, or a combination of the two.

From boycott to buycott

Such actions can take the form of a boycott (when consumers deliberately avoid buying goods or brands that conflict with their ideals) or a “buycott" (when consumers opt to buy more from companies that align with their values). In recent years, boycotts by Indian tourists have been swift and powerful.

For instance, during Operation Sindoor, there was a call to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan after the two countries voiced their support for Pakistan. The boycott was consumer-led, but supported by industry bodies. Shops stopped selling Turkish coffee and chocolates. Travel portals reported massive cancellations by Indian travellers: overall, the number of tourists going to Turkey and Azerbaijan has dropped by 30-40% year-on-year since May 2025.

Boycotts are important economic tools, and China has often deployed them to achieve political ends. China is notoriously sensitive to any actual or perceived slight to its sovereignty and is quick to boycott the offender, shutting them out of the large Chinese market.

Here’s an example. In 2016, South Korea signed a deal with the US for its anti-missile THAAD system, which Beijing viewed as a way to spy on it. In response, Korean supermarkets were shut down, Korean products taken off shelves, K-content removed from media—in all, the THAAD incident led to an economic loss of $7.3 billion or half a percentage of South Korea’s GDP, as per estimates from the Hyundai Research Institute.

What cards does India have?

China gets away with economic coercion because it dominates global trade and supply chains. Official data shows it is among the top three trading partners for 157 countries around the world.

India does not have the same economic clout: its boycotts convey strong social symbolism, but have lower economic impact. Not surprisingly, the government’s “buy and make swadeshi" call is only a “buycott"—it urges Indians to buy more from locally-made brands.

India has the right economic conditions to pull off a swadeshi “buycott". Over the past two decades, the contribution of private consumption growth to economic growth has been remarkably steady compared to the contribution of investment and exports. In numeric terms, out of 6-7% growth, about 3-4% is from consumption.

If we add the positive impact of impending cuts in goods and services tax slabs to this solid base, the high probability of an interest rate cut this year, and possible fiscal support for exporters, then consumption is likely to remain the chief engine of economic growth.

Indians also have a high level of trust in businesses and the government. Survey results suggest that the percentage of the population that trusts these institutions to do the right thing has increased over the last decade. That makes it easier for businesses to support government-backed efforts to increase consumption of local goods, and for consumers to participate in this effort.

We may be a noisy democracy, but we have a history of coming together in a crisis. Adopting a swadeshi outlook may ease the present tariff crisis and take us closer to becoming self-reliant by 2047.