Beyond boycotts: How ‘buycott’ became India’s new economic tool amid Trump's tariffs
India's call to buy and produce locally isn't a throwback to the protectionist age. Instead, it is a strategic move to leverage consumer nationalism and boost the economy in a changing global landscape.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent speech, channelled the mood of the nation into a characteristically pithy phrase: “Paisa kisi ka bhi ho, pasina apna hona chahiye" (capital can come from anywhere in the world, but production should be achieved with the sweat of Indian labour).