Here’s an example. In 2016, South Korea signed a deal with the US for its anti-missile THAAD system, which Beijing viewed as a way to spy on it. In response, Korean supermarkets were shut down, Korean products taken off shelves, K-content removed from media—in all, the THAAD incident led to an economic loss of $7.3 billion or half a percentage of South Korea’s GDP, as per estimates from the Hyundai Research Institute.