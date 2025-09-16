Mint Explainer | How India is leveraging the UAE’s strategic location to weather US tariffs
Summary
Facing steep US tariffs, India is looking to the UAE’s ports, free zones, and trade pacts as a buffer—and a launchpad for new markets.
India is turning to the United Arab Emirates to leverage the West Asian country’s strategic location to redirect exports and target new markets to tide through the US’s hefty 50% tariff on Indian goods.
