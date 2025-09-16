India is turning to the United Arab Emirates to leverage the West Asian country’s strategic location to redirect exports and target new markets to tide through the US’s hefty 50% tariff on Indian goods.

India is also leveraging the UAE to indirectly source critical equipment that countries such as China won’t sell directly to India.

Mint explains why and how the UAE is becoming more crucial to Indian trade.

What makes the UAE crucial for Indian trade?

The UAE, with Europe to its west and Africa to its south, is perfectly placed for trade. Its massive Jebel Ali Port in Dubai handles millions of containers each year, while the Jebel Ali Free Zone situated alongside offers tax-free trade and easy re-export options. This makes the UAE a “trade highway" for India to send goods elsewhere.

Additionally, India’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE, signed in 2022, cuts taxes on 90% of Indian goods, making it cheaper to export to the Arab nation. In 2024-25, India’s textile exports to the UAE rose 6.2% to $2.1 billion.

While the UAE is nowhere near the scale of the US market—where shipments touched $10.9 billion in FY25—it is emerging as a growing outlet for Indian exporters.

How does this play out in the context of the US tariffs?

India plans to tap new demand in the UAE and nearby markets to absorb part of the trade diverted from the US, offering exporters immediate relief while also preparing them for future tariff shocks.

India’s plan is to push textiles, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, seafood, and farm products like rice and spices to the UAE. India is also aiming for $100 billion in trade by 2030 (excluding oil and precious metals) with the UAE.

If the UAE can absorb 20-30% of the $13 billion in textiles and seafood that Indian exporters ship to the US, it would help keep Indian factories running and save jobs.

The UAE strategy could also nudge India to spread trade across more countries. If the US market slows—say, in the event of a recession—having the UAE as a fallback could be a prudent strategy.

With $99.7 billion in trade between India and the UAE in FY25, up 19% from FY24’s $83.6 billion, and plans for green projects like the UAE’s Masdar investing in Indian clean energy, the UAE strategy is more than a quick-fix.

While India continues talks with the US to lower tariffs and for a bilateral trade agreement, the UAE presents a way to keep trade flowing, turning a setback into an opportunity to grow stronger.

What’s the Chinese angle here?

India imports $63.4 billion worth of goods from the UAE, mostly oil and gas. But the UAE is also a key route for importing “strategic" goods from countries like China.

India buys over $113 billion from China, but because of border tensions between the neighbours China often blocks direct exports of rare minerals, fertilizers and other products needed for electronics and defence.

The UAE helps by acting as a go-between. Indian companies buy such Chinese goods through Dubai traders, who relabel them to avoid China’s restrictions.

Last year, the UAE re-exported $36.2 billion of Chinese goods to India, as per a report published in Middle East Briefing.