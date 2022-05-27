India can be a global hub for drones: PM Modi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Indian government has been encouraging the application of drones in various sectors. Last August, India introduced the Drone Rules, 2021, which replaced complex approval processes required to fly drones and made the certification process easier.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India has the potential of becoming a global drone hub, said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the two-day Drone Festival of India 2022 in New Delhi.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India has the potential of becoming a global drone hub, said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the two-day Drone Festival of India 2022 in New Delhi.
“The enthusiasm we are seeing in drone technology in India is amazing. This energy is an indicator of the huge leap in drones-as-a-service and drone dependent industries. It also reflects the emergence of a potential employment generating sector in the country,“ he said.
“The enthusiasm we are seeing in drone technology in India is amazing. This energy is an indicator of the huge leap in drones-as-a-service and drone dependent industries. It also reflects the emergence of a potential employment generating sector in the country,“ he said.
“New technology brings disruption but it also opens new opportunities," he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Before his speech, Modi awarded digital certificates to 150 drone pilots at the inauguration event. He also met young farmers who were using drones for farming.
Further, the PM urged officials to attend the drone festival to understand how they can use drones in their departments. He also urged foreign investors and technology companies to be a part of the emerging drone industry in India. He also praised the fact that many drones on display at the festival were made in India.
The Indian government has been encouraging the application of drones in various sectors. Last August, India introduced the Drone Rules, 2021, which replaced complex approval processes required to fly drones and made the certification process easier.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A month later, the country also approved a ₹120 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for manufacturing drones and drone components in India.
“Until a few months ago, there were lots of restrictions on drones. In a very short time we removed many of the restrictions. Through PLI in drone manufacturing we are heading towards building a strong ecosystem for drones," Modi said in his speech.
In February this year, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Drone Shakti initiative at the Union Budget speech. As part of the initiative, the government will promote the application of Drones-As-A-Service (DrAAS) in various sectors, including agriculture, where it will be used for crop assessment and spraying of insecticides and nutrients. The government is also planning to start courses for skilling in select Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across states.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Modi also said that drones are being used for land mapping and digitization of land ownership records. He said 65 lakh property cards have been generated under PM Swamitva Yojna and drones played an important role in it. He also said that drones are being used to monitor various development projects underway under the union government right now, including the Kedarnath redevelopment project, which started in November 2021.
Lastly, the Prime Minister also said that drones will encourage farmers to plant new crops, such as pulses, as it will make it easier to spray. It can help farmers identify which areas are infected and spray insecticides carefully. This prevents over use of insecticides. Delivery of medicine in remote areas has been a challenge. Drone can be very useful in this.