India can cheer its low debt, but here’s the catch

At 18% of GDP, India’s external debt—or what it owes to the world—is one of the lowest among G20 economies, as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently pointed out. That is reassuring , but external debt is only one part of our external liabilities. For a full picture of what India owes to foreigners, it is more useful to track India’s international investment position (IIP), which shows the stock of international financial assets and liabilities at a point in time.

On the assets side, IIP includes all foreign financial assets that Indians own, including international reserves held by the central bank. Liabilities consist of domestic assets that foreigners own: direct and portfolio investment into India and external debt such as bonds, loans, deposits, trade credit. The difference between them is called the net international investment position (NIIP).

India’s foreign liabilities exceed its foreign assets, so its net international position is negative (i.e., net in debt). Between 2003 and 2023, this net liability went up from $60 billion to $396 billion, rising from 9.9% to 11.1% of GDP. A comparison with other G20 countries puts this in perspective: the US is the most indebted, Japan is the largest creditor, and India is somewhere in the middle.

NIIP is closely linked to current account flows (overall flows into and from a country due to trade, remittances and financial transactions). Consistent deficits here lead to negative or lower NIIP (India, US), because they have to be made up by acquiring capital liabilities in the form of foreign capital inflows. Net exporting nations have higher NIIP (Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia), as they use their trade surplus to buy foreign assets.

Balancing the sheets

A country’s international investment position is in some ways its balance sheet with the rest of the world. Breaking down the assets and liabilities shows that the large gap between them is not that alarming, for these reasons.

One, India’s foreign assets largely comprises foreign exchange reserves, providing a cushion against exchange rate volatility. Contrast this with Argentina, whose foreign assets consist mainly of privately held foreign debt—the outcome of domestic capital fleeing to safer shores abroad.

Two, the liability side is dominated by foreign direct investment (FDI), which comes in as long-term investment and has a stabilizing effect because it is less likely to be pulled out suddenly.

To be sure, about half the liabilities are in the nature of debt, but this share has declined over the last decade (thus validating the finance minister’s tweet). That’s good news, because there is a strong link between high external debt and the likelihood of an external crisis for emerging economies.

Snowball effect

The asset-liability profile of most emerging economies, including India, magnifies their external vulnerability. On the asset side, they accumulate foreign reserves, which are invested in safe, low-yielding treasuries of advanced countries. On the liabilities side, they actively seek foreign investment, mainly through equity capital.

Because of this “long debt, short equity" position, earnings on overseas investments are lower than dividends and interest paid to foreign investors. The difference—called net investment income—is negative for India, and has been increasing with a rise in foreign capital inflows. In 2023, India paid $80 billion and received $55 billion as investment income, creating a gap of $25 billion.

Net negative investment income compounds the impact of the trade deficit, and makes it critical to attract enough foreign inflows to fill up both the gaps. The resulting dependence on overseas capital makes India more vulnerable to external crises (though low dollar debt and strong reserves mitigate the risk).

Caution ahead

Investors are less tolerant of external liabilities in low-income countries, because income is viewed as a proxy for repayment capacity. Studies show that external crises are more likely in lower-income countries.

FDI is an exception—no surprise then that emerging economies rely heavily on direct investment to finance domestic growth. In contrast, rich countries can get away with large debt-driven external liabilities, which they offset with trade surpluses or by selling bonds to the rest of the world.

India has the lowest per capita income in the G20 group. Looking at the IIP reminds us that foreign capital inflows are a liability, even though the inflows themselves are proof of India’s investment-attractiveness.

India’s growth potential and its inclusion in global bond indices is expected to bring more inflows in the future. Given investor preferences, the prudent way to balance the country's external liabilities and assets would be to boost exports and improve the current account.

The author is an independent writer on economics and finance.