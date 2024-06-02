India can cheer its low debt, but here’s the catch

At 18% of GDP, India’s external debt—or what it owes to the world—is one of the lowest among G20 economies, as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently pointed out. That is reassuring, but external debt is only one part of our external liabilities. For a full picture of what India owes to foreigners, it is more useful to track India’s international investment position (IIP), which shows the stock of international financial assets and liabilities at a point in time.