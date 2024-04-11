India can maintain 8-9% GDP growth: CII president R Dinesh
Summary
- On rural consumption, Dinesh said while the consumption pattern of the rural population has changed, the aspirations of Indians have also shifted with more people joining the workforce after completing education
New Delhi: India can maintain a consistent 8-9% GDP growth in the coming years, and even reach double-digit annual growth between FY29 and FY31 fuelled by government spending on infrastructure, and private investment, which is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, industry body Confederation of Indian Industry's (CII) President R Dinesh said.