India, Canada agree to start Comprehensive Economic Partnership talks, eye bilateral trade worth $50 bn – what we know

India and Canada on Sunday agreed to resume discussions on a free trade deal, as the prime ministers of both nations met on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa. This marks the latest sign of warming relations between the two countries.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney decided to “begin negotiations on a high-ambition Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA),” according to a statement from India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Meanwhile, in a post on X on Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, “PM @narendramodi had a very productive meeting with PM @MarkJCarney of Canada. The two leaders welcomed the strong momentum in bilateral ties and agreed to advance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation, energy, education, defence and space.”

Also Read | G20 summit: Modi and Italian PM vow to bolster bilateral ties in Johannesburg

Details of CEPA The proposed deal aims to double bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. India and Canada reiterated their long-standing cooperation in civil nuclear energy and acknowledged ongoing talks to expand collaboration, including securing long-term uranium supply arrangements.

Advertisement

In addition to CEPA, the leaders welcomed the adoption of the Australia-Canada-India Technology and Innovation (ACITI) Partnership, which will boost trilateral cooperation in critical technologies, nuclear energy, supply chain diversification, and AI.

The two prime ministers also discussed collaborating in trade and investment, defence, education, space, science and technology, and energy. Prime Minister Carney expressed support for India hosting the AI Summit in February 2026.

Also Read | G20 summit: South Africa pushes through G20 declaration despite US objections

India-Canada diplomatic tensions Canada and India had previously sought a trade deal, but diplomatic tensions arose in 2023 after the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on its soil. India dismissed these claims as “absurd and motivated”.

Advertisement

Since replacing Justin Trudeau in March, Mark Carney has aimed to rebuild normal relations, with both governments appointing new ambassadors this summer.

Ahead of his meeting with Modi, Carney told reporters that it was important to get better trade access to “one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies,” Bloomberg reported. The two countries also continue to have dialogue between their law enforcement and national security agencies, he said.