Mint Explainer | Why India and Canada are pitching for a CEPA by end-2026

India and Canada want to conclude a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) by the end of 2026. The fourth round of negotiations is underway in New Delhi this week. Mint explains why the proposed trade agreement matters and what is at stake for both sides.
Why are India and Canada pushing for a CEPA now?
India and Canada formally relaunched negotiations for a CEPA when Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney visited India in March. The countries set an end-2026 deadline for concluding the pact and agreed to work towards increasing bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.