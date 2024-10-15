Mint Primer | The escalating India-Canada rift and its implications for India
Summary
- India and Canada have expelled six diplomats each amid escalating tensions linked to the investigation of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death. Allegations of Indian government involvement have strained relations, impacting economic ties and ongoing trade negotiations.
India-Canada ties descended to a new low this week with the two nations expelling diplomats of the other. Tensions have been running high for at least a year—ever since Canada accused the Indian government of involvement in the killing of Canadian Sikh Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Mint explains the fallout of the latest developments.