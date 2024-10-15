Mint Primer | The escalating India-Canada rift and its implications for India

What does the deepening India-Canada rift mean for economic ties?

India’s foreign ministry says trade and investment ties are an “integral component" of the bilateral partnership. Trade in goods touched $10.50 billion in 2022, while trade in services reached $8.74 billion. More than 600 Canadian companies are doing business in India. A key facet of the economic relationship is the investments by Canadian Pension Funds. These cumulatively add up to over $75 billion, says the Indian foreign ministry.