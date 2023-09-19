India, Canada relationship getting terse; can it impact trade relations?3 min read 19 Sep 2023, 02:48 PM IST
The India-Canada relationship hits new lows as both countries expel diplomats over accusations related to a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trade may not be impacted.
India-Canada News: The India-Canada relationship is hitting new lows as both countries have announced the expulsion of diplomats of the other country after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian government agents of having linkages in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.