India cannot be pressured into signing agreement at WTO: Goyal3 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 12:34 AM IST
- Minister says permanent solution to public procurement should be top priority of the 12th ministerial meeting
Listen to this article
GENEVA : India cannot be pressured into signing an agreement on any issue at the World Trade Organization, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal warned as he joined talks with trade ministers from more than 160 countries in Geneva on Sunday to negotiate deals on trade issues in the first such meeting since the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.