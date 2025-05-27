Government-run firms drove capex in pre-election year as private sector held back
Rhik Kundu , Gireesh Chandra Prasad 4 min read 27 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryAfter a strong rebound in private capital expenditure in the two years following the pandemic, investment by private non-financial firms stagnated in FY24.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Investment in new factories, buildings, and equipment surged in FY24, powered largely by central and state governments and public sector enterprises, while private corporations held back amid election-year and demand-related uncertainties, new government data shows.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story