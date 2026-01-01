Amid growing strains, Centre bets on discipline to rein in the fisc

“We need to recognize, however, that NSO’s (National Statistical Office) provisional estimates for GDP for 2024-25 were higher than what was assumed in the budget by a margin of about ₹6.6 trillion. This implies that in spite of the shortfall in revenues, the GoI (Government of India) may be able to meet the budgeted fiscal deficit and the specified debt target for 2025-26 when measured relative to GDP,” Srivastava said.