NEW DELHI: India’s medium-term fiscal strategy, anchored in narrowing the deficit and steering central government debt towards 50% of the gross domestic product (GDP) by fiscal year 2030-31 (FY31), remains on course despite mounting macroeconomic pressures, two senior officials have told Mint. They argue that the Centre’s recent record of meeting deficit targets provides enough credibility and momentum to navigate the next phase of consolidation.
Amid growing strains, Centre bets on discipline to rein in the fisc
SummaryRecord RBI dividends and strong consumption provide a cushion but rising subsidies and tight deficit math point to a narrower fiscal path ahead.
