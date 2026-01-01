Amid growing strains, Centre bets on discipline to rein in the fisc

NEW DELHI: India’s medium-term fiscal strategy, anchored in narrowing the deficit and steering central government debt towards 50% of the gross domestic product (GDP) by fiscal year 2030-31 (FY31), remains on course despite mounting macroeconomic pressures, two senior officials have told Mint. They argue that the Centre’s recent record of meeting deficit targets provides enough credibility and momentum to navigate the next phase of consolidation.
“The discipline built over the past few years gives us room to navigate the current volatility without losing sight of the medium-term path,” said one of the persons mentioned above, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.
According to this official, the Centre expects to end FY26 with a fiscal deficit of about 4.3% of GDP, slightly better than the 4.4% target, lifted by stronger dividends from state-run financial institutions and banks, a hefty transfer from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and buoyant non-tax revenues.
The second official acknowledged near-term turbulence but maintained it does not derail the trajectory.
“If revenues remain broadly stable and we keep our capital spending disciplined and purposeful, the medium-term trajectory stays intact,” the official above said.
Recent reports indicate the Centre will likely limit fiscal deficit to 4.1-4.2% in FY27, keeping it aligned with the glide path to the FY31 debt goal.
The central government’s debt stood at 57.1% of nominal GDP in FY25, according to FY26 union budget documents, which proposed a shift to debt-to-GDP targeting. In the pandemic year of FY21, it was at 61.4% of GDP.
Windfall amid tightening arithmetic
A key source of fiscal comfort is a large revenue windfall.
The FY26 Budget projected ₹2.56 trillion in dividends from the RBI and public-sector financial institutions. Receipts now appear set to surpass that estimate, offering “an unexpected fiscal cushion,” the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) said in its July report titled “Record RBI Dividend: A Windfall, Not a Fiscal Panacea”.
The RBI’s ₹2.69 trillion surplus transfer for FY25, the highest ever and above last year’s ₹2.11 trillion, has already reshaped expectations. A May report by the State Bank of India noted that the payout could lower the FY26 fiscal deficit by 20-30 basis points, potentially reducing it from the budgeted 4.5% to around 4.2% of GDP.
But the broader deficit arithmetic remains tight.
India’s fiscal deficit for the April-October period stood at ₹8.25 trillion, or 52.6% of the 2025-26 budget target, as per latest data released by the Controller General of Accounts, up from ₹7.51 trillion, or 46.5% of the estimate, in the same period last year.
The central government’s fiscal deficit target is 4.4% of the GDP for 2025-26, as announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union budget. The government ended fiscal 2024-25 with a fiscal deficit of 4.8%, which was lower than the revised estimates of 4.9%.
Pressure is also building on the consolidation front. India’s medium-term strategy places renewed emphasis on gradually lowering the debt-to-GDP ratio, but nominal GDP growth, central to that calculation, is likely to come in lower than assumed, said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY India.
Nominal GDP growth has averaged 8.8% in H1 and is running below the 10.1% growth projected in the Union budget in February.
Even so, Srivastava said, the stronger-than-projected GDP base for 2024-25 gives the Centre enough cushion to meet its FY26 targets.
“We need to recognize, however, that NSO’s (National Statistical Office) provisional estimates for GDP for 2024-25 were higher than what was assumed in the budget by a margin of about ₹6.6 trillion. This implies that in spite of the shortfall in revenues, the GoI (Government of India) may be able to meet the budgeted fiscal deficit and the specified debt target for 2025-26 when measured relative to GDP,” Srivastava said.
“Going forward, however, if the CPI and WPI inflation remain in the lower ranges of 1-2%, with a medium-term real GDP growth of 6.5%, a nominal GDP growth in the range of only 8-8.5% would be expected…Clearly, the fiscal consolidation path has become quite narrow,” he added.
A ministry of finance spokesperson didn’t respond to emailed queries sent on 26 November.
Inflation inches up from record low
India’s retail inflation inched up to 0.71% in November from a record low of 0.25% in October due to narrowing food deflation and the fading impact of a favourable base effect, Mint reported on 12 December.
India recorded its highest merchandise exports in November in at least a decade, helping to narrow the trade deficit sharply. Due to rising shipments to countries such as the US, UAE and China, the gap between imports and exports narrowed to $24.53 billion in November, a sharp improvement from $41.68 billion in October.
Meanwhile, eight core industries grew 1.8% in November, snapping a contraction in October, as higher output in fertilizers, steel, coal and cement offset continued weakness in oil, gas and refinery products.
Targets vs realities
Setting a 50% debt-to-GDP target for FY31 signals intent, said Rishi Shah, partner and economics advisory lead at Grant Thornton Bharat LLP. “Such aspirational goals provide disciplined frameworks that signal credibility to markets and rating agencies. However, intention must be tempered by ground realities.”
“Rising subsidy pressures, infrastructure modernization costs, volatile energy markets, and fragmented global trade create genuine expenditure tensions that cannot be wished away through targets alone,” Shah added.
Subsidy costs are already climbing. In October, Financial Express reported that the Centre’s food subsidy bill for FY26 may exceed the budgeted ₹2.03 trillion by 10-15%, with swelling grain stocks lifting the cost of providing free food to 810 million people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The Food Corp. of India has increased its projected FY26 expenditure to ₹1.7 trillion from ₹1.4 trillion.
“Clearly, the fiscal consolidation path has become quite narrow,” warned EY’s Srivastava. “Any additional expenditure commitments…may result in further postponing the debt and deficit reduction targets that have already been diluted from the FRBM targets (2018 amendment) of 3% for fiscal deficit and 40% for GoI’s debt relative to GDP.”
Pockets of optimism
Amid tightening fiscal space, some economists see emerging signs of resilience. September’s goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalization, they say, could help lift consumption in the second half of FY26, alongside early indications of a pickup in private investment.
“I am optimistic about the government’s fiscal deficit trajectory. While growth over the past two years was heavily supported by government revenues and capital expenditure, FY26 is shaping up to be a private-sector-led growth story,” said Debopam Chaudhuri, chief economist, Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
“Urban consumption is recovering and is expected to strengthen meaningfully in H2 compared with the same period last year,” Chaudhuri said.
Recent data adds weight to that view. The Indian economy posted a surprising six-quarter high growth rate of 8.2% in the July-September quarter, according to data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation—significantly higher than the RBI’s 7% projection and the 7.2% median estimate in a Mint poll of 15 economists.
On the expenditure side, growth in private final consumption expenditure (PFCE)—a proxy for consumption in the country—rose to 7.9% from 7.1% the previous quarter.
On the other hand, growth in gross fixed capital formation (GFCF)—a proxy for investments—remained strong, but declined to 7.3% from the previous quarter’s 7.8%, as the effect of the low base faded. The Centre’s capital expenditure had grown 31% during the quarter, as opposed to 52% in the preceding quarter.
GST data also points to firm underlying activity. The Centre and states together collected ₹1.7 trillion in GST revenue in November, only slightly more than ₹1.69 trillion they collected a year earlier. However, the actual sale value of goods and services was sharply higher in September-October, indicating higher consumption, government officials said on condition of anonymity.
“There are also early signs of a pickup in private capex, particularly in sectors such as chemicals, logistics, and electronic machinery…This combination will support a steady reduction in the consolidated fiscal deficit,” Chaudhuri said. “I expect these shifts to play out over the next 24-36 months.”
Rumki Majumdar, director and economist with Deloitte India, said the government appears to be banking on a virtuous cycle of rising consumption and greater formalization to offset revenue pressures created by recent tax reforms.
“We believe the government is proactively betting on boosted consumption, higher formalization, and improved compliance driven by reform measures. By stimulating domestic demand, it appears that the aim is to cushion the impact of global uncertainties and strengthen economic resilience,” she said.
“Additionally, there are expectations that higher consumption and compliance will help India offset the decline in revenues resulting from the tax reforms,” she added.