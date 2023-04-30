India, China and the problem of 4-2-1

Up until the 1960s, the average Chinese woman was having more children than the average Indian woman. Nonetheless, back then, both Indian and Chinese couples were having a lot of children because of the extreme poverty that both the countries faced. Take the year 1970. Data from the World Bank suggests that the Chinese per capita income stood at $113.2 (GDP per capita current US dollars). The Indian per capita income was at a very similar $112. In 1970, the babies per woman metric for India stood at 5.62 whereas that of China stood at 6.09. Hence, on average, 100 Indian women had 562 children. The same number for China stood at 609.