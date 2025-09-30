India slips to second as China tops emerging market rankings: Mint tracker
Weak stock market and currency performance cost India the top spot in August, while China benefitted from stable markets and export cover despite deflationary pressures.
After topping the list of emerging market (EM) economies for four straight months, India was dethroned by China in August, as weak stock market and currency performance offset the boost from robust GDP growth and manufacturing activity, Mint’s latest emerging market tracker showed. India slipped to second place with a composite score of 57.5, just behind China’s 58.4.