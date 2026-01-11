India, China to lead global energy transition post-US exit: UN Energy official
Despite the US withdrawal from multilateral climate organizations, the global energy transition will continue, with India and China at the forefront. Developing nations will pursue their energy pathways, said Damilola Ogunbiyi, co-chair of UN Energy.
New Delhi: The global energy transition and climate goals could face challenges after President Donald Trump withdrew the US from key multilateral organizations, but the transition will continue, with countries such as India and China expected to take the lead in redrawing the global energy roadmap, a senior United Nations (UN) official said.