India, China entering a decade of uncertainty: Ex foreign secy Vijay Gokhale

There are a few issues China can deal with that might at least set us back on the road to rebuilding mutual trust. First, there has to be a recognition that the boundary question is a central part of this relationship. China keeps saying that it is only a small part of the relationship and it needs to be put in an appropriate place. This sort of position is not helpful when the border has gained salience in the last four to five years for the government of India and the Indian public. Second, there is the issue of economic relations. Regrettably, we have had a one-way movement of goods between both countries, and the trade deficit has ballooned to an unacceptable $70 billion. China has dissimulated consistently when India has asked China to address this matter. I think the Chinese need to recognize that this unsustainable trade deficit is no longer simply a commercial issue or a market-driven issue. It is a political issue. Third, I think we do need to recognize that the Indo-Pacific as an idea is a uniquely Indian vision because it is rooted in our historical past. As India’s economy expands, we have begun to see the Indo-Pacific as a natural extension of our neighbourhood again. For the Chinese to suggest that this is some kind of an American plot to which naive Indians are subscribing is to insult Indian intelligence. It is important that the Chinese side recognize that India has a strong stake in peace, tranquillity and security and stability in the region.

