India's expected to see 85% increase in millionaires by 2034, report says
India is set to be at the forefront of the next wave of wealth creation in the East, with BRICS nations set to see an 85 percent increase in millionaires by 2034, as per a BNN report. The BRICS nations include Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, among which India and China are set to drive this growth, the report said.