India, China set for faster growth in 2023, forecasts ADB2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:16 AM IST
- China’s recovery from the pandemic and strong demand in India will drive strong economic growth in Asia this year, as per ADB
China’s recovery from the pandemic and strong demand in India will drive strong economic growth in Asia this year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a report issued on Tuesday. Asia’s developing economies are on course for faster growth and moderating inflation this year and next, even as advanced economies are contributing to a darker global outlook, the report added.
