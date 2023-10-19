India, China to account for half of global growth in 2023, 2024, says IMF
In Asia’s advanced economies, tight financial conditions will hold back demand, while the outlook for exports will depend on price movements of global commodities and tech cycle
Mumbai: Neighbours India and China are expected to jointly account for half of the world’s growth in 2023 and 2024, with the Asia Pacific remaining the ‘most dynamic’ region this year, said the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message