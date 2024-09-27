India climbs 42 spots in Global Innovation Index over 9 years, ranks 39th

India's Innovation Surge: The country has climbed 42 positions in the Global Innovation Index since 2015, now ranking 39th globally.

Livemint
Published27 Sep 2024, 11:46 AM IST
India soars 42 positions in Global innovation index, ranks 39th
India soars 42 positions in Global innovation index, ranks 39th

India has ascended 42 positions in the Global Innovation Index (GII) since 2015 and now ranks 39th out of 133 economies evaluated. The latest GII report, released on Thursday, September 27, showed India's remarkable progress in fostering an innovative ecosystem, reported ANI.

The index, which assesses various factors contributing to innovation, has placed India at the top among the 38 lower-middle-income economies. This achievement underscores India's growing influence in the global innovation landscape, particularly among developing nations.

Also Read | Swiggy IPO: Rahul Dravid, Amitabh Bachchan, among superstar investors: Report

Union Minister Piyush Goyal attributed this success to the country's leadership and focus on innovation. 

In a post on the social media platform X, Goyal stated, “Guided by PM @NarendraModi ji's decisive leadership, India achieves these remarkable milestones: 1st among 10 economies in Central & Southern Asia, 1st among lower-middle-income economies, 4th in @WIPO Science & Technology (S&T) Cluster Ranking.” 

India's GDP

Meanwhile, the Budget for the current fiscal had projected a nominal GDP growth of 10.5 per cent while fiscal deficit was pegged at 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

Also Read | AG Dynamics to Minerva Ventures — these 5 FIIs buy stake in this small-cap stock

The report also recognises India's regional dominance, ranking it first among 10 economies in Central and Southern Asia. Additionally, India has secured the fourth position in the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Science and Technology (S&T) Cluster Ranking, the report added.

Several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, have been listed among the world's top 100 S&T clusters, cementing India's position as a hub for research and technological advancement, the ANI report added.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Pakistan’s IMF bailout No. 24 and loan addiction

India also ranks seventh globally in intangible asset intensity, reflecting its strength in non-physical assets such as patents and trademarks, which are crucial drivers of innovation, as per the report.

This progress in the GII rankings demonstrates India's commitment to fostering innovation and its growing impact on the global stage, the ANI report added.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Business NewsEconomyIndia climbs 42 spots in Global Innovation Index over 9 years, ranks 39th

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    167.05
    12:08 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    1.45 (0.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    173.95
    12:08 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.43%)

    Tata Power share price

    485.15
    12:08 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    9.25 (1.94%)

    Vedanta share price

    507.05
    12:08 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    5.2 (1.04%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shree Renuka Sugars share price

    52.62
    12:05 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    4.5 (9.35%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    659.90
    12:05 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    47.4 (7.74%)

    Praj Industries share price

    817.00
    12:05 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    57.3 (7.54%)

    Westlife Development share price

    930.40
    12:04 PM | 27 SEP 2024
    53.9 (6.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,025.00-20.00
      Chennai
      77,031.00-20.00
      Delhi
      77,183.00-20.00
      Kolkata
      77,035.00-20.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.