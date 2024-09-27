India climbs 42 spots in Global Innovation Index over 9 years, ranks 39th

India's Innovation Surge: The country has climbed 42 positions in the Global Innovation Index since 2015, now ranking 39th globally.

India has ascended 42 positions in the Global Innovation Index (GII) since 2015 and now ranks 39th out of 133 economies evaluated. The latest GII report, released on Thursday, September 27, showed India's remarkable progress in fostering an innovative ecosystem, reported ANI.

The index, which assesses various factors contributing to innovation, has placed India at the top among the 38 lower-middle-income economies. This achievement underscores India's growing influence in the global innovation landscape, particularly among developing nations.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal attributed this success to the country's leadership and focus on innovation.

In a post on the social media platform X, Goyal stated, “Guided by PM @NarendraModi ji's decisive leadership, India achieves these remarkable milestones: 1st among 10 economies in Central & Southern Asia, 1st among lower-middle-income economies, 4th in @WIPO Science & Technology (S&T) Cluster Ranking."

The report also recognises India's regional dominance, ranking it first among 10 economies in Central and Southern Asia. Additionally, India has secured the fourth position in the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) Science and Technology (S&T) Cluster Ranking, the report added.

Several Indian cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, have been listed among the world's top 100 S&T clusters, cementing India's position as a hub for research and technological advancement, the ANI report added.

India also ranks seventh globally in intangible asset intensity, reflecting its strength in non-physical assets such as patents and trademarks, which are crucial drivers of innovation, as per the report.

This progress in the GII rankings demonstrates India's commitment to fostering innovation and its growing impact on the global stage, the ANI report added.