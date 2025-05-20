Indian coffee exports double in value even as production remains flat
SummaryTo meet the growing appetite for Indian coffee—both at home and abroad—the government is stepping up production efforts, which include extending coffee cultivation in tribal regions of Odisha.
New Delhi: India’s coffee exports have more than doubled from around $800 million in 2014-15 to $1.81 billion in 2024-25, commerce ministry data showed, signalling India’s steady climb in the international coffee market, helped by quality, trade outreach and branding.