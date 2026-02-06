India to ramp up coking coal imports from US under bilateral trade deal
Summary
India is the largest buyer of US coal globally. Coking or metallurgical coal accounted for more than 40% of the total 20 million tonnes of coal imported by India from the US in FY25.
New Delhi: India is likely to increase imports of coking coal—used mainly in steel and cement production—from the US in a bid to enhance energy partnership, as part of a trade deal between the two countries, said two people aware of the development.
