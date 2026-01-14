Mint Explainer | What India’s company registrations reveal about the shape of new businesses
Summary
A December surge in new company formations highlights the dominance of services, the rise of LLPs and the government’s infrastructure push, while offering early signals of private-sector interest in AI.
About 25,600 companies were registered in December 2025, as per data from the ministry of corporate affairs. This was the highest in any month and about twice the number formed in the same period a year ago, pointing to a sharp rise in new business formation.
