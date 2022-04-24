India concerned about risks to global recovery due to rising uncertainty: Sitharaman

Sitharaman also interacted via VC with distinguished US universities to explore the opportunity of setting up foreign universities or institutions in GIFT City, IFSC. “Recognising the inherent potential of the IFSC, the Budget announcement paved the way for allowing world-class foreign universities to offer courses in Financial Management, FinTech, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in GIFT City,IFSC," the ministry of finance said in a tweet. Sitharaman spoke about the win-win opportunities for the financial services industry as well as the foreign universities operating out of IFSC, and how that can create an ideal global ecosystem for the development of skills needed in the future. Key advantages for US universities include 100% foreign ownership with no restriction on repatriation of profits, regulatory ease through unified regulator IFSCA, and opportunity to collaborate with India students, faculty & financial industry. Besides, no domestic law will apply there. Representatives of 14 US varsities took part in the virtual interaction.