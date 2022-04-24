India concerned about risks to global recovery due to rising uncertainty: Sitharaman

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The minister highlights India’s roadmap for infra development and looks forward to World Bank’s continued support for financing investments for the National Infrastructure Pipeline and PM Gati Shakti programme
Multilateralism has become more critical with the world undergoing a phase of exceptional uncertainty, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her meeting with the World Bank Group President David Malpass on Saturday in Washington DC.
She said that India remained concerned about the risks to global recovery due to rising uncertainty amidst enhanced geopolitical tensions.
The two discussed a slew of issues including the impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict, India’s continued recovery from COVID19, India’s G20 presidency among other things.
During the meeting, Sitharaman pointed out that India’s pandemic response has focused on the twin goals of saving lives and livelihoods. India has been successfully running world’s second largest vaccination programme, administering more than 1.85 billion doses of vaccines, the ministry of finance said in a press statement on Saturday.
“The minister also highlighted India’s roadmap for infrastructure development and look forward to World Bank’s continued support for financing investments for the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) and PM Gati Shakti programme," according to the ministry of finance.
Sitharaman, who is in Washington DC to attend the Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said during her address at the Development Committee Meeting of the World Bank that India voluntarily offered the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network platform #CoWIN to all countries and is also willing to provide assistance for other public-goods platforms, recognizing the importance of replication of proven and scalable digital platforms.
During the meeting the Minister also drew attention to the unprecedented situation in Sri Lanka and hoped for decisive relief to the island nation, said the ministry of finance in a tweet.
She reiteration that India’s growth projection of 8.9% was the highest among all large economies, reflecting India’s resilience and strong recovery.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also met heads of global companies including Boeing to discuss investment opportunities in the world’s fastest growing major economy.
In the meeting with Being Defense CEO and President Ted Colbert, Sitharaman discussed opportunities for investments and growth in mantainence, repairs, and operations (MRO), and aircraft leasing. Colbert told the minister that it was expanding its India operations and was committed to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He added that due to the reforms undertaken by the Government, India has the potential to become global MRO hub.
Sitharaman also interacted via VC with distinguished US universities to explore the opportunity of setting up foreign universities or institutions in GIFT City, IFSC. “Recognising the inherent potential of the IFSC, the Budget announcement paved the way for allowing world-class foreign universities to offer courses in Financial Management, FinTech, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in GIFT City,IFSC," the ministry of finance said in a tweet. Sitharaman spoke about the win-win opportunities for the financial services industry as well as the foreign universities operating out of IFSC, and how that can create an ideal global ecosystem for the development of skills needed in the future. Key advantages for US universities include 100% foreign ownership with no restriction on repatriation of profits, regulatory ease through unified regulator IFSCA, and opportunity to collaborate with India students, faculty & financial industry. Besides, no domestic law will apply there. Representatives of 14 US varsities took part in the virtual interaction.