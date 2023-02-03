India confident of cutting fiscal deficit to 4.5% of GDP by FY25: Finance Secy
- Announcing the Union Budget 2023-24, the government on Wednesday set a fiscal deficit target of 5.9 percent of gross domestic product for the coming financial year, which is down from the current year's target of 6.4 per cent of GDP.
India's Finance Secretary T.V. Somanathan on 2 February said that the country is 'fairly' confident it can meet its target to cut its fiscal deficit by nearly 200 basis points to 4.5% of GDP in the next three years, reported news agency Reuters.
