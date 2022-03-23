India considers exempting some projects from solar import taxes

India plans to expand its solar capacity to 280 gigawatts by the end of this decade from about 51 gigawatts now, but its manufacturing capacity can only currently meet around half of that requirement. The government has also approved a list of companies that are allowed to supply cells and modules, with all of the firms either having manufacturing facilities in the country or planning to build them. However, it’s not clear when this will be implemented.

