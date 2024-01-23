India consumer confidence improves in January, survey reveals
India leads globally in consumer sentiment, with a national index score of 66.5 percentage points, the highest among the 29 markets surveyed
New Delhi: January saw a notable boost in domestic consumer confidence, as per the Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI). There was an overall improvement in sentiments regarding job security, economic conditions, current financial conditions, and investment opportunities, according to the findings of the Refinitiv-Ipsos survey released Tuesday.