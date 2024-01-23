India consumer confidence improves in January, survey reveals

New Delhi: January saw a notable boost in domestic consumer confidence, as per the Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI). There was an overall improvement in sentiments regarding job security, economic conditions, current financial conditions, and investment opportunities, according to the findings of the Refinitiv-Ipsos survey released Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Remarkably, India leads globally in consumer sentiment, with a national index score of 66.5 percentage points, the highest among the 29 markets surveyed.

The PCSI monthly index aggregates four key sub-indices: personal financial conditions, investment, economic expectations, and jobs. The January survey showed a positive trend across all areas. The personal financial conditions sub-index increased by 2.0 percentage points, the investment sub-index by 2.5 points, the economic expectations sub-index also by 2.5 points, and the jobs sub-index saw a substantial rise of 3.7 percentage points.

Indian consumer sentiment has seen a major rebound regarding job opportunities and spending, reflecting a significant upturn in employment and bullish spending trends.

“There is a marked upturn in consumer sentiment in the new year. Sentiment around jobs has seen a major rebound, with hiring looking up in recent times. Consumers are also bullish about spending and there is positive sentiment seen for the economy," said Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

"It is heartening to see the momentum continuing post the festival season. With this upturn, India tops the chart globally in terms of consumer sentiment. India is on a growth path and hopefully the upcoming budget will provide further impetus to the growth agenda. For now, inflation around essential commodities (esp. food items) is in check, providing room for discretionary spends for urban Indians."

The Ipsos PCSI measures consumer attitudes towards the current and future state of their local economy, personal finances, savings, and confidence in making significant investments.

In the survey covering 29 countries, India's National Index score of 66.5 is the highest for this month, followed closely by Indonesia. Twelve other countries have also crossed the 50-point mark in the National Index: Thailand, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Great Britain, the Netherlands, the U.S., Poland, Belgium, Malaysia, Sweden, and Australia.

These insights were based on interviews with over 21,200 adults across the 29 markets included in the survey.

