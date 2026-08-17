Mint Explainer | Indian consumers are spending again. Can it last?

Neethi Lisa Rojan
3 min read17 Aug 2026, 02:42 PM IST
logo
Listed retailers generally delivered a strong quarter, with value-fashion and clothing retailers outperforming.(Pixabay)
Summary
Rural demand, premium products and quick commerce drove Q1 growth, but higher input costs and food inflation could test consumer recovery

India’s retail consumer sector had a mixed April-June quarter (Q1FY27), as resilient demand met higher raw-material costs. The West Asia conflict disrupted crude oil and LPG availability, pushing up input costs and forcing price hikes, while companies leaned on premium consumers to sustain volumes.

Nearly a year after the historic goods and services tax (GST) cut, consumption continues to improve, led by rural demand, premium fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), quick commerce and consumer durables. Companies are now counting on the August-November festival season to extend the momentum.. Mint explores.

Which consumer segments grew in Q1FY27?

Rural consumption, premium FMCG, quick commerce and consumer durables were the strongest performers.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said rural growth had accelerated in recent quarters. “In the last few quarters, we have seen a step-up in our rural growth and therefore, that's been the big change and driver for us over the last few quarters,” chief executive Priya Nair said on 28 July.

Also Read | Is fast-food seeing a turnaround after West Asia war disruption?

Quick commerce remained a bright spot. Eternal, Zomato’s parent, reported a 268% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit to 92 crore, with Blinkit contributing 77.5% of operating revenue. Consumer durables benefited from a harsh summer that drove air-conditioner demand.

How did retailers perform?

Listed retailers generally had a strong quarter, with clothing and value-fashion players outperforming broader retail. V-Mart’s net profit rose 40.5%, while Trent, owner of Zudio and Westside, flagged emerging raw-material inflation and supply-chain risks.

Avenue Supermarts had a subdued quarter as slower sales at mature stores and higher operating costs weighed on profitability. Management said the 20% YoY increase in store additions last fiscal may not be feasible in FY27. At Nykaa parent FSN E-Commerce Ventures, net profit nearly tripled to 79.7 crore.

Who was hit by higher raw material costs—and who benefited?

Higher crude-derivative prices raised plastic packaging costs across consumer companies. Soap and detergent makers including HUL, Jyothy Labs and Godrej Consumer also faced a 15% YoY rise in linear alkyl benzene, a key crude-linked input.

Also Read | FMCG sniffs a demand pickup, but no K-shaped recovery

Marico benefited from a 45% fall in copra prices, allowing it to cut prices and deliver record volume growth of 11%.

What other macro factors are shaping demand?

Strong July rainfall has eased El Niño concerns among consumer companies. Crude prices have also fallen from the highs seen during the Iran-US conflict to around $70-80 a barrel, potentially easing transportation, packaging and other crude-linked costs.

Food inflation remains a concern. Retail inflation rose to 4.45% in July from 4.38% in June, above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% midpoint target. Food inflation rose to 5.52%, reversing from a record-low -5.02% in October 2025.

What do companies expect next?

Most expect growth to strengthen, helped by a longer festival season this year, running from August through November versus most festivals ending by October last year.

Also Read | The CEO premium: FMCG's hunt for talent drives executive pay

Blue Star expects demand to revive from late August into September. “Our estimate is that the revival will happen sometime end of August to September as the festival season begins,” managing director B Thiagarajan said on 7 August.

Jewellery demand, hit in May by adhik maas, an inauspicious period for celebrations, is also expected to recover as international tensions ease. Companies are launching products and reshaping portfolios ahead of the festive cycle. The test will be whether stronger consumption can offset input-cost pressures and sustain the recovery beyond the festival season.

About the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.