Mint Explainer | Indian consumers are spending again. Can it last?

India’s retail consumer sector had a mixed April-June quarter (Q1FY27), as resilient demand met higher raw-material costs. The West Asia conflict disrupted crude oil and LPG availability, pushing up input costs and forcing price hikes, while companies leaned on premium consumers to sustain volumes.
Nearly a year after the historic goods and services tax (GST) cut, consumption continues to improve, led by rural demand, premium fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), quick commerce and consumer durables. Companies are now counting on the August-November festival season to extend the momentum.. Mint explores.