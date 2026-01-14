India’s spending momentum faces a critical test: Why jobs and wages hold the key
Policy tailwinds have bolstered consumption. However, with inflation bottoming out and wage growth muted, the sustainability now hinges squarely on job growth.
MUMBAI : Fiscal and monetary policies cushioned household purses and buoyed sentiment, contributing to stronger consumption during the 2025 festive stretch. But with celebrations behind and policy oxygen expected to thin out in 2026, economists say the baton will need to pass to jobs and wage growth if consumption is to hold its course.